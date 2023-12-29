It seems that Styx has always been a controversial group, both externally and internally. Critics hated them, yet they sold millions of records and sold out concert tours. Internal conflicts began early, with the hit single “Lady” from the second album. This song garnered the attention of a major record label while also creating the first hint of strife between founder and former keyboardist Dennis DeYoung and guitarist James “JY” Young.

While Styx was finishing work on its fifth album, Equinox, their first on A&M Records, guitarist John Curulewski suddenly left the band after years of friction between him and the other band members. On the eve of the impending tour, the band was on the hunt to find a replacement, which was not an easy task considering the skill set required.

Fortuitously, Curulewski’s replacement would bring more to the band than just his guitar chops and voice.

Born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama, Tommy Shaw left the South after high school and played in a Chicago-based band called MSFunk, which put him in the orbit of Styx’s management and resulted in an audition after Curulewski’s untimely departure.

“I remember it vividly,” DeYoung said in a 2022 interview how he heard about Shaw for the first time. “Our road manager had known Tommy because he played in a bar band in Chicago for many years.”

"I got on the plane and went up there the next day, and they didn't ask me to play the guitar at all, Shaw recalled. “The guitar never came out of the case." Once the guys in Styx hear Shaw’s voice hit the high notes of “Lady,” he was hired.

But at first, Shaw wasn't sure he wanted the job. "In my mind, Styx was just a local band that all the other bands hated, because they never schmoozed or hung out; they just had better gigs and made a lot more money, and nobody knew them... I'd never seen them, but I hated them anyway."

Shaw remembers jokingly “There was another guy (who auditioned) who had better hair than me, but he couldn’t sing.” It wasn’t until JY introduced Shaw to their music that he accepted the offer.

Beyond the voice, Shaw brought to the band his performance skills and more importantly, his songwriting skills.

“We really felt that between the four of us, we could keep the band going, we just need someone who could do the parts on stage,” JY recalled. “So, to have Tommy be as aggressive a writing contributor as he was, and such a stage presence and performer that he was, you know, were bonuses that we didn’t expect to get, but certainly I would say that Tommy arriving in the group was sorta the beginning of us being a Super Bowl contender.”

Arguably, the addition of Shaw changed the fortunes of Styx, who had previously struggled to find their footing nationally. While their concerts showcased their progressive rock prowess regionally, their breakthrough hit “Lady,” which was penned by DeYoung, placed them squarely in Barry Manilow territory.

Before Shaw joined the band, DeYoung had been responsible for most of the songwriting. But on the first album he recorded with Styx, Shaw’s creation, “Crystal Ball,” became the album’s title. He also contributed “Mademoiselle" and "Shooz" to the project.

But the following year, the band hit their stride with The Grand Illusion. While DeYoung’s “Come Sail Away” was the breakthrough, Shaw’s "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)” and “Man In The Wilderness” cemented his place in the band as a legit hitmaker.

The Grand Illusion was the band’s first album to puncture the half-million mark (Gold status), eventually selling over three million copies (3X Platinum).

But Shaw was just getting started.

The following year, Styx released Pieces of Eight, which included the Shaw-penned “Renegade,” “Sing For The Day,” and “Blue Collar Man,” the only singles released from the album, and all of which continue to receive airplay on classic rock stations today.

Fun Fact: Tommy Shaw teamed up with Cleveland-based Contemporary Youth Orchestra to perform many Styx songs in a 2016 concert, which is available on Amazon.

While neither album could be considered a true concept album in the vein of say, Pink Floyd’s The Wall or Turn Of a Friendly Card by The Alan Parsons Project, each was thematic. According to DeYoung and Shaw, much of the music dealt with issues that the band was encountering at the time.

For The Grand Illusion, DeYoung recounts: “I was the theme guy in Styx, and I had come up with the theme. I got everyone together and I said, 'Look, in the last year we’ve made more money than we ever thought we would make in our entire lives. How has it affected us?' I know how it had affected me. We set on a course of trying to make a loosely thematic album based on success, failure, and money."

DeYoung said that these feelings came through on the title track, where he attempted to express how he and the other band members felt about their newfound fame and fortune.

“It had something to do with the paradox of illusion versus reality in our culture, in that things you see in advertisement in television and the radio, they present lifestyles, they present images, that are by in large, false. It sets up disappointment in two ways: One if you never achieve any amount of success … then when you see all these things, these images, you feel yourself a failure, you feel like you’ve missed out on something, … and someone else is really living the life that you’re missing out on, and you feel less because of it. On the other hand, if you are fortunate enough to succeed, you find out quite readily, that all those images was somebody else’s imagination in the first place. Because even if you do succeed, those images, that lifestyle, that perception of reality doesn’t exist for anyone. And in addition to that, I drew the parallel … being a star, a rock star on the stage … I wanted people to understand that sure, we’re part of this illusion, … wanted to let our audience know that behind the façade, and behind the lights, beat the heart of guys who sat in that audience, just recently, and looked up at that stage. And the differences and the distances between us are nowhere near as great as they are perceived.”

So, if you think your life is complete confusion, 'Cause your neighbors got it made, Just remember that it's a grand illusion, And deep inside, we're all the same

The Grand Illusion’s iconic cover art by Alton Kelley and Stanley Mouse is modeled after Belgian surrealist René Magritte's 1965 piece titled Le Blanc Seing, also known as “The Blank Check.”

The follow-up album, Pieces of Eight, continued with the theme of fortune and fame and the struggles for success.

In a recent interview, DeYoung and JY lamented that after they finally found success, people who knew them best seemed to change based on what they perceived to be true. JY says his father, a self-made businessman, asked him what it was like to “not have to work anymore.” As if creating and recording music doesn’t take work.

Reflecting on Pieces of Eight forty-five years later, DeYoung observed: “So, there’s a great deal of intellectual and emotional change that occurred to us between ’77 and ’78, And this record, in a lot of ways…reflects those feelings very clearly. And I know that Pieces of Eight was my way of saying that all this good fortune had come to me, but the most important thing was still making music and it wasn’t about making cash.”

Fun Fact: Colonists in British North America, unable to mint their own money, used various coins due to a shortage of English currency. The prevalent coin was the Spanish dollar, valued at eight "reales." Unlike today, coins were assessed by their actual precious metal content. Spanish coins were favored for their milled edges, preventing dishonest practices. Cutting coins into eight pieces or "bits" for change was common, leading the British to dub the Spanish dollar a "Piece of Eight." When they referred to "two bits," it meant a quarter of a dollar.

In another interview, DeYoung recalled: “In one year, we all made so much money that it was beyond anybody's comprehension. It changes you in this way: All your friends and your family begin to treat you a little differently. It's like Joe Walsh said: "Everybody's so different, I haven't changed." I think there was a certain human fear of being left behind by your friends or your relatives' success because of that fame. But it wasn't true.”

The story behind the album cover design is a little complicated. “It's really very highly intellectual,” says DeYoung. “It's three old broads on Easter Island. When the people who designed this album cover— Hipgnosis—they’re English. I think that explains most of it.”

JY says: “It’s a cover that, at the time, we’d like to have changed, given the opportunity. But we had gone to the high priests of album artwork, and they delivered the finished thing so close to our deadline that there was no time to do anything.”

Styx recorded three more platinum-selling albums before seemingly self-destructing after the release of 1983’s Kilroy Was Here. But that’s a story for another time and article.