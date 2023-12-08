Few progressive rock bands managed to transition seamlessly, maintaining their existing fan base while successfully captivating new audiences. One standout exception to this trend was Rush. In 1980, the Canadian trio had recently entered the realm of chart success, with the release of Permanent Waves, which produced their first significant hit, "The Spirit Of Radio."

Other than their first album, much of Rush’s prior work was solidly grounded in the prog-rock space, with much of the songs averaging over seven minutes in length. While Permanent Waves showcased Rush experimenting with new edits, the subsequent and eighth studio album, Moving Pictures, felt like an entirely new cinematic direction for the band.

At the time, some skeptics questioned Rush's potential for mainstream success. Consider that this was a band that, teetering on the brink of being dropped by the record label in 1976, defiantly proceeded to create the undeniably progressive concept album 2112, which would be their most commercially successful project up until that time.

With Moving Pictures, Rush skillfully interlaced seven nearly flawless tracks, which went a long way in silencing their critics. It also expanded their fan base beyond the die-hard prog-rock set—fans who generally deemed pop, new wave, and other genres as frivolous, flimsy, and beneath contempt.

Widely recognized as the band's pinnacle, showcasing unparalleled tightness and superior production values, Moving Pictures transcended the typical progressive rock fare of the early '80s and emerged as a genuine masterpiece.

Like nearly every other Rush album, the songs on Moving Pictures are not constructed in the traditional sense with intros, choruses, and bridges. Rather, each track has an almost theatrical quality, built with movements. In that sense, Moving Pictures feels like a play with each side of the album a separate act; the action tracks of Side A standing in stark contrast to the contemplative pieces of Side B.

Guitarist Alex Lifeson noted “We don’t like to think about the album sequence until we’re done recording everything, but I think Tom Sawyer was always going to be the opener. Just the way it starts—it had to open the record.”

"Tom Sawyer" encapsulates the sound of of Moving Pictures, with its new synthesizers, courageous chord progression, and most importantly, the active rhythm section of Neil Peart’s drums and Geddy Lee’s bass that so often drives each Rush song.

“Well, we kinda developed this style, where, because we're three-piece, and a lot of times in the early days playing live, there was no rhythm guitar, there was no synthesizer, so we developed a style of the rhythm section to be very active,” recalled Lee in 2112 & Moving Pictures, Classic Albums. “So, it kind of became a style and because we're a little bit obnoxious, in terms of the rhythm section, we don't mind pushing the boundaries of that. And Alex developed a style where he kinda slides right on top of all our busyness and it kind of became our personality.”

With its immediately recognizable opening bass line and an lyrical emphasis on individuality, “Tom Sawyer” slays like a manifesto. It’s easy to understand how it became the band’s signature song; it remains as fresh sounding today as it did when it was released over forty years ago.

No, his mind is not for rent, To any god or government, Always hopeful, yet discontent

He knows changes aren't permanent, But change is

Meanwhile, "Red Barchetta" unfolds as an allegorical tale of the open road. Peart’s lyrics drew inspiration from Richard Foster's 1973 short story, A Nice Morning Drive, which is set in a not-so-distant dystopian future where the government has outlawed automobiles.

My uncle preserved for me an old machine, For fifty odd years, To keep it as new has been his dearest dream

I strip away the old debris, That hides a shining car, A brilliant red Barchetta, From a better, vanished time

The track epitomizes the cinematic theme present in many of the band’s earlier works but in a shorter, more digestible format. Featuring Lifeson's intricate arrangement of sparkling harmonics, it remained a cornerstone in the Rush repertoire throughout their touring.

Shameless self-promotion: In 2022, I published Red Barchetta, a novella inspired by the song.

Perhaps one of the finest rock instrumentals of all time, the next track on the album, YYZ, stands as another pivotal piece in the Rush catalog—a powerhouse showcasing a jackhammer-like intensity and bravado.

“It's interesting, we were coming back from La Studio when we were making the record just for a break back home and a friend of mine, he was actually my flight instructor, he came out and picked us up it in a small plane,” says Lifeson. “On the way back, they had tuned in the identifier for Toronto airport, which is YYZed. I was actually flying the plane at the time and Neil and Geddy were in the back and they said that's a really cool rhythm (Morse Code) in that identifier. and that's how that whole beginning part came about to play the Morse Code of YYZed.”

"Limelight" finishes the first side by making a captivating entrance with an instantly appealing and concise guitar riff that sets the stage for what could be classified as a pop song—albeit with four time signatures: 4/4, 3/4, 7/4, and 7/8, and Peart’s characteristic thought-provoking lyrics.

The drummer called it “An attempt to clarify for myself and hopefully others a thing that I learned: never complain, never explain. I try not to complain, but I can’t help but to explain. That was an attempt on my part to explain myself as an introvert, feeling totally alienated by the ‘gilded cage’ of it all, and it’s been remarkable over time how many young musicians have come up to me and told me what that song means to them when they faced the same transition in their life.”

Cast in this unlikely role, Ill-equipped to act, With insufficient tact, One must put up barriers to keep oneself intact

Living in a fisheye lens, Caught in the camera eye, I have no heart to lie, I can't pretend a stranger is a long-awaited friend

“Limelight” is a song that sums up the essence of Rush: upright, unassuming individuals, eternally memorialized on global stages, yet bemused by the inherent challenges this devil's bargain presents.

Clocking in at a few seconds shy of eleven minutes, the intricately impactful “The Camera Eye” opens Side B and signifies the conclusion of an era for Rush, notably, their last epic song. After its nearly three-minute layered synth-driven intro, the song unfolds like a dreamy pictograph with vignettes such as An angular mass of New Yorkers and mist in the streets of Westminster.

Next up is one of the trio's most ominous compositions. "Witch Hunt," subtitled as Part III of Fear, explores the dark narrative of a Salem-based witch hunt. With the opening chaotic rant, marking Peart’s first foray into official vocals on a Rush track, it's more akin to experiencing a medieval tale than just a song, amplified by the potent impact of the opening lyrics: The night is black without a moon. The air is thick, and still. The vigilantes gather on the lonely torch-lit hill, which slowly morphs into a cautionary tale of enduring relevance: Quick to judge, Quick to anger, Slow to understand, Ignorance and prejudice, And fear walk hand in hand.

Peart recalled making “Witch Hunt” in a 2012 interview saying, “Every album in those days, we would make a production number that we didn't have to play live because we were quite disciplined about being able to reproduce the songs as they were in our individual parts and the overall production, so we would satisfy that discipline for one song and this one (Witch Hunt), all the overdubs on it and double-tracked drums and keyboards and stuff that later, technology made possible (to perform live).”

Closing out the album is “Vital Signs” with its syncopated synths skillfully melding new wave and polished reggae into rock, reminiscent of the reggae break from “Spirit of the Radio.”

Lifeson says “That was early Police influence. Their rhythms, their sounds… It was as exciting as when Cream came out. For us, it was a matter of using those new wave influences in ways that enhanced, but didn't degrade, what we were doing.”

As with many iconic albums like Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon or Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors, the cover of Moving Pictures is also quite memorable.

The man responsible for this artwork is Hugh Syme, who had worked with Rush to create their album covers and other photo and graphic arts beginning in 1975 with Caress of Steel until the band retired in 2018. “At the time they gave me the title (Moving Pictures) and I pretty immediately knew what I wanted to do with the cover,” recalled Syme.

While he would have preferred to do the shoot in a medieval setting in Europe, Syme found the Legislative Building of Toronto in Queen’s Park, calling it a “happy accident.” With the help of friends and input from Peart, Syme created what is arguably one of the most recognized album covers in classic rock history.

Check out the story behind the making of the cover below.

Moving Pictures remains Rush's highest-selling album in the U.S., with five million copies sold. "Limelight," "Tom Sawyer," and "Vital Signs" were released as singles in 1981, and the instrumental "YYZ" was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance. Upon its release on February 12, 1981, Moving Pictures (Mercury Records, catalog number SRM-1-4013) soared to the top three position on both the U.K. and the U.S. album charts, securing the coveted number one spot in the band's homeland of Canada.