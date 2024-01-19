Alan Parsons and Eric Woolfson

In 1984, then-Chicago Bulls announcer Tommy Davis heard The Alan Parsons Project instrumental “Sirius” at a movie theatre and thought it would work well as a backdrop for player introductions. The track became the theme for the Bulls run of World Championships during the 1990s and sports team introductions would never be the same.

The track is the intro for “Eye In The Sky,” from the Project’s 1982 album of the same name (Arista, catalog number AL 9599). It was their sixth and most successful album, which is somewhat remarkable for such an ambiguous band as The Alan Parsons Project, whose core membership consisted of producer, audio engineer, musician, and composer Alan Parsons, and singer, songwriter, and pianist Eric Woolfson.

The rest of the “band” were varying session musicians, although some were relatively consistent. And it wasn’t uncommon for a Project album to have as many as seven different lead singers.

And they didn’t tour. In fact, their first live appearance wasn’t until 1990—fifteen years, and ten albums, after the Project’s formation.

Fun Fact: The complete line-up of the bands Ambrosia and Pilot play on the Project’s debut album, Tales of Mystery and Imagination.

In 1974, Woolfson and Parsons met at the Abbey Road Studios in London where both were working on different projects. Parsons, who got his start at EMI working in the tape duplication department, eventually became a sound engineer and worked on the Beatles’ Abbey Road and Let It Be albums. Most famously, Parsons was the sound engineer on Pink Floyd’s 1973 release, The Dark Side of the Moon.

Woolfson had spent several years in London working as a session pianist and songwriter before transitioning into artist management in 1974. Parsons, having produced several successful albums without much financially to show for it, sought out Woolfson for business advice, which eventually led to Woolfson obtaining a record deal, and a substantial amount of money, to produce their first album—solely on the strength of their reputations.

Their first album enjoyed moderate success in the U.K. and the U.S., reaching number thirty-eight on the Billboard 200 chart. But it was with their sophomore effort, I Robot, that the Project found its footing.

Parsons notes that the I Robot album came out at a very advantageous time, unknown to anyone and completely unplanned, the album (with a robot on its cover) hit record stores in the U.S. the same week as Star Wars was released and suddenly robots were all the rage, and the Project was the only album being featured with a robotic cover.

Like the prior release, Tales of Mystery and Imagination, and much of the Project’s subsequent albums, I Robot was a concept album. While Tales drew storylines from the writings of Edgar Alan Poe, I Robot was inspired by author Isaac Asimov's science fiction Robot stories and explored philosophical themes regarding artificial intelligence.

The 1977 album was released on Arista (catalog number AL 7002) and produced three singles: "I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You," "Don't Let it Show," and "Day After Day (The Show Must Go On)." While not officially released, "Breakdown" was featured in heavy rotation on AOR stations and continues to be played on classic rock radio.

No fewer than seven lead vocalists appear on I Robot, including Hollies frontman Allan Clarke, whose distinctive voice carries the FM rock favorite, “Breakdown.”

Parsons and Woolfson would typically have two different singers have a go at each song, eventually choosing one for the final cut. But in the case of the song “Some Other Time,” they couldn’t decide—one of the singers was a man and the other a woman.

In a recent interview, Parsons explained that the two singers’ voices were so similar that they decided to use both; Peter Striker for the verses while Jaki Whitren sang the choruses. It is uncanny how similar they are. The song is also an excellent example of the Project’s signature style of progressive rock, one that leans more towards adult contemporary or soft rock, with an abundance of instrumentation and complex arrangements.

Fun Fact: Paul McCartney unintentionally helped to inspire the song "Some Other Time." When Parsons had asked if McCartney could read a line of poetry for the band's first album in exchange for a favor Parsons had previously done him, McCartney replied by saying; "Some other time Alan, some other time".

Despite the Project’s use of the latest synthesizer and electronic technology, Parsons says that he always preferred to use real strings, brass, and woodwinds rather than any kind of synthesized sound.

This musical philosophy shines through on the Project’s 1980 release, The Turn of a Friendly Card (Arista, catalog number AL 9518), perhaps their most seamless concept album, and at the time, their most successful. Much of the album, with its gambling theme, incorporated The Philharmonia Orchestra, arranged, and conducted by Andrew Powell.

The album produced the first top-ten hits for the Project. One such hit was “Games People Play,” which featured Lenny Zakatek's soulful lead vocals. Over ten years, Zakatek was featured on twelve songs, including the hits "I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You,” “You Don't Believe," and "Damned If I Do.”

While Parsons and Woolfson had provided backing vocals on their previous projects, The Turn of a Friendly Card would mark the first time that Woolfson would sing lead vocals. Parsons says Woolfson had done a lot of singing on the demos in the past as a way of communicating a song to the singer and wanted to have a go at it, and it became their biggest hit at the time.

But when Woolfson first demoed the song “Time,” Parsons noticed that it sounded too much like Pink Floyd’s “Us and Them” from The Dark Side of the Moon. He recalled that it was about the same tempo and the chord progression was nearly identical. Parsons should know, he spent more than a year working on Dark Side as the sound engineer.

Another signature element of the Project was to include an instrumental on each album. On The Turn of a Friendly Card, it was “The Gold Bug,” named for the Edgar Allan Poe short story of the same name in which a man finds some pirate treasure after being bitten by a gold-colored bug.

And it’s here where Parsons’ interest in keyboards is once more featured by employing a clavinet with damaged strings and a repeat echo. He says he was inspired to use the keyboard by Stevie Wonder’s use of the clavinet in the song “Superstition.” Parsons also provides Sergio Leone-style whistling and finger snaps on the track.

By the time the Project had finished their third album, Pyramid, they were finding success to be profitable and were running up against the British government’s onerous tax laws, which Parsons says would have potentially amounted to ninety-three percent tax of their income. He says they were forced to emigrate to Monaco, where they set up shop near the Mediterranean casinos.

Woolfson’s frequent visits to the casinos inspired not only The Turn of a Friendly Card but also the follow-up, 1982’s Eye in the Sky. The hidden cameras in the casino, Big Brother, and spy satellites, were inspirational themes for the song. But Parsons insists that it wasn’t particularly a concept album. He says that while others have tried to piece some sort of concept together, he chooses to think it doesn’t have a particularly strong one.

Nevertheless, the album produced the Project’s biggest hit, “Eye in the Sky,” which reached number three in the U.S. It was also their most successful album, breaking the top ten in the U.S. and hitting number one in several other countries. It was also the last album to be certified platinum in the U.S.

Interestingly, while Eye in the Sky was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Engineered Album in 1983, it was in 2019 when it won the Grammy Award for Best Immersive Audio Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. However, this was the thirty-fifth anniversary edition which was remixed in 5.1 surround sound and issued on Blu-Ray.

On the album’s opener, “Sirius,” Parsons once again employed the clavinet, but this time he samples the sound to be played on a Fairlight synthesizer, then adds a delay upon itself. He says it’s the artificial echo that gives it its character. In fact, the song came about when he first received the new Fairlight and began tinkering around with it.

The instrumental was created late in the Eye in the Sky sessions, but once completed, Parsons discovered it would segue well into the title track, for which he had wanted an intro. So, they rerecorded it in the same key and it became the album’s introduction for “Eye in the Sky” and the first track.

In a 2020 interview for Variety, Parsons says he is proud that “Sirius” had become a sports theme, and although audiences may not know the artist, it is the most played piece of music he has written. And yes, he did meet Michael Jordan in 2000 at a documentary premiere.

Alan Parsons and Eric Woolfson dissolved their creative partnership in 1990 after releasing ten albums under The Alan Parsons Project moniker with combined sales of over fifty million copies. While Woolfson redirected his creative talents towards writing musicals until he died in 2009, Parsons continued with his selective production work for other bands and personal projects under his name.

In 1998, Parsons became vice president of EMI Studios Group, including the Abbey Road Studios. He soon left the post, deciding to return to more creative endeavors. He has released six solo studio albums since dissolving the Project, his latest in July 2022.