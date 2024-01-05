I’ve always loved this song. There’s just something about it that sounds like no other song that came before it. And it seems I’m not alone. It’s received over three million plays on U.S. radio since its release and as of this writing, it’s been played on Spotify nearly 300 million times.

Released in May 1975, “I’m Not In Love” was the second single from 10cc’s third album, The Original Soundtrack (Mercury Records, catalog number 9102 500). It was their first record to chart outside the U.K., reaching number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. It also charted in Ireland, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, and Norway.

At a time when record companies were reluctant to release a single that exceeded three minutes in length, the band’s new label, Phonogram, required the band to produce an edited version. Once the song was on the charts, however, demand for the full-length version soon replaced the edited version on radio.

But this love song, with its airy, somewhat angelic-sounding vocals, nearly got left on the cutting room floor.

I’ve always wondered how they got that sound. In 1975, synthesizers were in their infancy, but the backing music in the song sounded like voices, so how did they do it? To understand how this song came into being, it’s helpful to understand how the band came into being.

Before there was 10cc, there were four individual musicians who had been involved with other bands. Bassist Graham Gouldman wrote several hits while a member of the Mockingbirds—for other artists. His record company continued to pass on his tunes, one of which, was The Yardbirds’ hit, “For Your Love.” Herman’s Hermits and The Hollies also recorded several of Graham’s tunes.

Guitarist Laurence Neil "Lol" Creme met drummer Kevin Godley while attending art school in Birmingham, where they joined the Magic Lanterns, who had several hits in the U.K. in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.

Guitarist, keyboardist, and lead vocalist Eric Stewart got his start as a member of the Mindbenders, who had success with the hits “Game of Love” and “Groovy Kind of Love,” the latter of which featured Stewart as lead vocalist.

During the final days of the Mindbenders, Stewart began pursuing his interests in production and recording at Inner City Studios, owned by Peter Tattersall. In 1968, he joined Tattersall as a partner, and they moved their operation to a larger facility, renaming it Strawberry Recording Studios after the Beatles' song "Strawberry Fields Forever.”

While configuring the recording equipment, Stewart enlisted the help of Creme and Godley, to whom Gouldman had earlier introduced Stewart. During the process, the two fashioned a random drum and guitar track that would eventually become “Neanderthal Man,” which sold over two million copies and reached number two in the U.K. and number twenty-two in the U.S. The song was credited to the band Hotlegs, which included Stewart as a member.

With the new hit record, Strawberry Recording Studios began getting a lot of bookings, and the trio became the house band. Soon after, Gouldman joined, his manager persuaded Neil Sedaka to record his new album at Strawberry Recording Studios.

After working with Sedaka on a couple of albums, he convinced the guys to form a band. “I’ve no idea why we never thought of it before, but we didn’t,” recalled Gouldman. “Eric and I had written a song called ‘Waterfall’ that Apple Records, The Beatles’ record company were interested in putting out, so we thought, well, in case they do, let’s get everything ready. And because Eric and I had written the A side, we sorta thought that Kevin and Lol should write the B side.”

Creme said that he and Godley went next door and recorded “Donna.” “When we finished up, we thought, well, maybe this is even more commercial than ‘Waterfall.’”

They presented the song to their manager, Jonathan King, who thought it would be a hit (it was). But there was a problem; the band had no name.

Stewart says that 10cc was King’s idea, that King had a dream where he was standing in front of the Hammersmith Odeon in London, with a sign reading "10cc The Best Band in the World.”

"Everybody then decided that this was apparently meant to be the amount of an average male ejaculation. Which was absolutely far from the truth,” says King. "There’s a lot of apocryphal stories about names, and unfortunately, most of them are much more amusing than the ugly reality, which in this case is that the name came to me in a dream."

King signed them to a record deal and released “Donna,” which went to number two in the U.K. in October 1972. The band recorded two albums with King before realizing they couldn’t make ends meet with the paltry four percent royalties.

But those two albums and the unlimited use of Strawberry Recording Studios allowed the band to hone their music and recording skills. Those albums had also spawned several hits and provided the band with credibility.

“I think by the time we got into Original Soundtrack, we’d shown that our way of doing things could be successful, so we were left alone to crack on with things,” says Godley. “As we were trying harder to push our boundaries in different ways.”

Stewart, Creme, and Gouldman were all multi-instrumentalists and vocalists, which gave the band different sounds but it also meant that few songs sounded alike.

And they were about to record the song that would define them.

Stewart says he wrote the lyrics for “I’m Not In Love” in a couple of days. “I met this gorgeous girl called Gloria at Halifax town hall. I was 18. She was 16. Three years later, we got married. A few years after that, Gloria told me: ‘You don’t say ‘I love you’ much anymore.’ I told her that if I said it all the time, it would sound glib. But I started wondering how I could say it without using those actual words. So ‘I’m not in love’ became a rhetorical conversation with myself—and then a song.”

Stewart brought the song to Gouldman, who created the music. Both liked “The Girl from Ipanema,” so he gave it a similar bossa nova style. “When we heard it back,” recalls Creme, “Everyone was underwhelmed. And nobody had the real enthusiasm to carry on with it, it sounded so underwhelming.”

Before the song got wiped from the tape, it was given a reprieve after Creme and Stewart heard the studio crew humming it. Godley says there was something about it, but that bossa nova treatment didn’t bring it to life. “I think I said ‘Why don’t we do it with voices, no instruments, a tsunami of voices?’”

But Godley wasn’t talking about an acapella arrangement. He was envisioning a choir of voices as the backing tracks instead of instruments.

Stewart replied, “Great, how do we do it?” To which Creme answered, “Tape, tape loops.”

The band spent the next three weeks in the studio recording Goley, Creme, and Gouldman singing “ahh” for every note in the chromatic scale with a top and bottom C, then multitracked each one sixteen times. Each note recording was fed into the controller, and each band member was given three faders, one per note, and as a group, the band used the control board as a keyboard to create the backing music tracks.

But once they had the song recorded they felt there was still something missing. Creme and Stewart had never been satisfied with the bridge, which, in the original version, featured Stewart’s vocals. (Listen to the original below.)

We all recognize the final version, which features a female vocal whispering, “Be quiet, big boys don’t cry, big boys don’t cry.” After determining the original bridge wouldn’t suffice, they came up with the “big boys don’t cry” idea, but with Creme’s voice, which still wasn’t cutting it.

Then, one day during the recording sessions, the studio secretary, Cathy Redfern, whispered to someone in the studio that they had a phone call. And the rest is history. She would whisper the words that completed the track to everyone’s satisfaction.

Interestingly, none of the band members thought the song would be a hit. They thought of it as a labor of love, listening to the completed track in the dark studio, basking in their accomplishment, which they thought was enough—until people outside the studio heard the song.

And what about Stewart’s wife, the inspiration for the song? He said in a 2018 interview, “Gloria and I have now been married for 51 years. And every day I tell her: ‘I love you.’”

For a more in-depth look at the recording process of the song check out the video below.