One of the fondest memories from my childhood was listening to America’s weekly radio show with Casey Kasem “Counting Down the Hits.” I was about ten years old when I first heard American Top 40 with Casey Kasem on Armed Services Network radio while living in Taiwan. Besides a couple of hours of top forty programming during the week, the show was really the main source of popular music on the station.

It was through Kasem’s show that I was first introduced to Paul McCartney & Wings, 10cc, Eagles, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, The Doobie Brothers, and many other artists from the mid-1970s.

It’s difficult to overstate Kasem’s influence. At its zenith, AT40 was broadcast on 1,000-plus stations in some fifty countries. Reruns of the show are still aired on radio stations in nearly every market in the U.S. and on Sirius XM channels The 70s on 7 and The 80s on 8. Reruns of the show also play continuously on iHeart Radio’s website.

The opening of the first AT40 from July 4, 1970.

Fun Fact: On August 4, 2006, XM Satellite Radio began replays of the original 1970s and 1980s AT40 shows that were digitally remastered from the original vinyl LPs and open-reel master tapes. Yes, the original shows were distributed to radio stations on vinyl (4 LPs)! Many of these copies can be found on eBay and Discogs.

A big part of what made the show so popular and enduring was its wide stylistic range of songs in the countdown. On any given Sunday, the day of the week it aired in most markets, listeners might hear the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, the Commodores, Ambrosia, and Eddie Rabbit, all in the same top forty countdown list. There was always a song I didn’t care much about, but I kept listening. Who could tune out?

Younger readers may have a difficult time understanding the appeal of a pop music countdown show. As odd as it may seem today, there was no other way of finding out what the number one song was each week until we heard the drumroll on AT40.

From the show's inception in 1970 until November 23, 1991, Kasem used the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, which included record sales across all genres. The chart gained widespread recognition as the go-to industry standard for monitoring the popularity of singles, making it an obvious and preferred choice. Kasem regularly emphasized during the show that Billboard was the exclusive source for the countdown.

Although relying on these charts proved effective in the initial years of the 1970s, the evolving musical landscape, marked by the rise of disco on the charts, led to a shift. Some rock stations started discontinuing the show due to heartache from program directors who felt that AT40 featured an excessive number of songs not typically heard on their stations, especially disco tracks.

Of course, the timbre of Kasem’s voice matched with his seemingly effortless cadence was what kept it all together. His distinctive voice and earnest on-air persona connected with listeners and made us feel like we knew the artists through his storytelling, which helped them seem like regular people.

The morsels of biography and trivia woven into the show by Kasem and his team, which included the writer and co-founder, Don Bustany, might be considered cheesy, but during that period, there were hardly any other places to come across such anecdotes.

The top-ranking song on the chart was always introduced with one of these stories, which would be followed by a drum roll and the final reveal.

Here’s an example from the week of October 8, 1983:

A stunning achievement for thirty-three-year-old New York-born Jim Steinman. Jim started writing songs when he was going to Amherst College in Massachusetts, and not just your basic rock & roll tunes, but words and music for a full-blown rock musical called The Dream Engine. The college musical was seen by a man who heads up the New York Shakespeare Festival, Joseph Papp. Joseph Papp was so impressed that he bought the rights to it and commissioned Jim Steinman to write another musical. Jim came up with a show called More Than You Deserve. And it was at auditions for that show that he met a singer calling himself Meat Loaf. The two men started working together, and that collaboration resulted in Jim's writing and arranging songs for Meat Loaf, including the big hit "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad". In 1981, Jim Steinman released his own solo album Bad for Good. It featured the Top Forty hit "Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through". But so far, it looks as though the thing that Jim Steinman does best, is write and produce songs for other artists. And his latest productions are his biggest yet: the number two and the number one songs this week. Probably a chart first for one individual. We just heard the number two song he wrote and produced for Air Supply, "Making Love Out of Nothing at All". Now, here's the other one, the one at the very top. (drum roll) The most popular song in the land for the second consecutive week is a hit written and produced by Jim Steinman. At number one, Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart".

Fun Fact: Kasem was also a voice actor who was the voice for Shaggy in the Scooby-Doo franchise and as Dick Grayson/Robin in Super Friends. During the 1980s, Kasem also lent his voice to another iconic cartoon series, “The Transformers,” which ran from 1984 to 1987. Kasem voiced two of the good-guy Autobots, Cliffjumper and Bluestreak. Kasem also voiced Cliffjumper in the 1986 feature film, “Transformers: The Movie.”

And then there was the multitude of features Kasem employed, which were adopted by countless other shows. Throughout the broadcast, songs were often preceded by a brief audio clip of a group of singers announcing the song's position on the chart ("Number 40!"). He featured several letters in each show where a listener wrote to ask a chart trivia question, which often led to an extra song being played.

Kasem would also give a rundown on songs and albums that were number one on other Billboard charts, such as country, soul/R&B, and dance/disco. Occasionally, Kasem did a special report on a particular subject involving the music industry, usually related to a particular song or artist on the week's countdown. Once the show expanded to four hours, each of the first three hours ended with the "AT40 Archives" segment that looked back at number one songs of the past.

Of course, the most infamous feature was the “Long Distance Dedication,” a feature that evolved from a spoken-word 45 single that Kasem had recorded in 1964, "Letter from Elaina", in which a girl wrote to Kasem about her encounter with The Beatles. Kasem has said that the LDD feature was intended to be part of the show from the beginning. He knew, however, that it was going to take some time before a listener wrote in with a request and as such, he let the process proceed organically.

Once an hour, generally, halfway into the hour, Kasem highlighted three or four radio stations that carried AT40, beginning each list with "American Top 40 is heard in the fifty states and around the world every week on great radio stations like ... "

And then there was his signature sign-off.

After the number one song was played, the bumper music began playing, and over that, Kasem typically reported that week's chart date and read the end credits, then signed off with what became his, and the show's, unofficial motto: "Keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars."

If you grew up in the ‘70s and ‘80s, you likely listened to AT40, maybe not every week, but it was hard to miss. Listening to the show's recordings now is like a time machine that takes you back to a simpler, more innocent time.

And because the original shows aired only once a week, if you missed one, you missed it—there was no replay of it anywhere.

But today, many of the original shows are available online at the Internet Archive. Several from the ‘70s are available in their entirety, although not elegantly indexed, which makes searching a challenge.

A couple of collections I’ve found are at the links below:

American Top 40 – 1980s

American Top 40 – 1970s

Many more of the shows are available on YouTube.

In 1982, Watermark, Incorporated, and consequently, the AT40 program, was acquired by ABC Radio Network. The sale marked the transition from the intimate, independent atmosphere of Watermark to the corporate structure of ABC.

It was during this ABC tenure that Kasem encountered a contract dispute, prompting his departure from the show in 1988. This marked the beginning of the Shadoe Stevens era and Kasem moved on to hosting his own Casey’s Top 40, which seemed seamless to listeners like me. Despite Kasem's return as host in 1998, many listeners considered it the conclusion of the authentic AT40 experience.

Kasem ended his thirty-nine-year career without fanfare in 2009. He passed away five years later at the age of eighty-two.

In 1981 Kasem was granted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame radio division in 1985, and the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1992. Five years later, he received the Radio Hall of Fame's first Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2003, Kasem was given the Radio Icon Award at the Radio Music Awards. But he has yet to even be considered for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Kasem was more than a DJ and his weekly broadcast was more than a radio show; it was a weekly ritual, a gathering of friends. Nobody did it better than Kasem and I was fortunate to hear perhaps radio’s greatest voice ever.