In the summer of 2013, I was introduced to Daft Punk by a friend who recommended I check out their latest album, Random Access Memories, which I thought was a clever play on words.

While listening, I noticed the chunking rhythm of a Fender Stratocaster that sounded familiar. The liner notes proved my suspicion true—it was Nile Rodgers, half of the ‘70s disco/funk band, Chic.

Having not kept up with Rodgers’ work post-Chic, I was surprised to find him playing on a record for a contemporary band like Daft Punk. But before we get into that story, we need to back up a little.

Nile Rodgers and bassist Bernard Edwards formed the disco band Chic in 1972. Other than mainstays drummer Tony Thompson and keyboardist Raymond Jones, Chic employed a bevy of studio musicians, including Luther Vandross, while recording their studio albums.

The band had several huge hits in the late ‘70s, such as "Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)," "Le Freak," and "Good Times." While they continued to produce albums into the ‘80s, the anti-disco backlash that began around 1980 hampered sales and airplay and they disbanded after their 1983 release, Believer.

But Rodgers and Edwards had already laid a foundation for what would come next.

With the immediate success of Chic, they went to work creating records for other artists. The first project was Sister Sledge, which consisted of sisters Debbie, Joni, Kim, and Kathy Sledge.

In 1979, they released their breakthrough album We Are Family, which peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 and included the 1979 U.S. top ten singles "He's the Greatest Dancer" and "We Are Family,” (both penned by Rodgers and Edwards) the latter of which earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. The album featured Chic’s main band members, including their horn section, and was produced by Rodgers and Edwards.

The Chic rhythm section of Rodgers, Edwards, and Thompson also provided instrumental backup for the 1980 album Diana for Diana Ross. The Rodgers and Edwards produced album sold over ten million copies internationally and spawned the number-one single "Upside Down" and the top ten song "I'm Coming Out".

Rodgers then co-produced David Bowie's 1983 album, Let's Dance, the title track of which he also helped compose. He was also largely responsible for the early success of Madonna, producing her 1984 release Like a Virgin, which again reunited the Chic rhythm section of Rodgers, Thompson, and Edwards. In 1984, Rodgers played rhythm guitar and helped produce the EP album, The Honeydrippers: Volume One, a project that included Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, and Paul Schaeffer.

Later in 1984, the supergroup, The Power Station, was formed, consisting of singer Robert Palmer, former Chic drummer Tony Thompson, Duran Duran members John Taylor on bass and Andy Taylor on guitar, and Edwards producing. Edwards and Thompson would go on to work with Palmer on his highly successful album Riptide, which included what would become his signature song, “Addicted To Love.”

Fun Fact: John Taylor had long been a fan of Chic, citing Edwards’ style as influential. Edwards gave Taylor the bass guitar he played on many of the Chic songs.

Rodgers also worked extensively with Duran Duran, remixing their biggest-selling single, "The Reflex," produced the song "Wild Boys" on their 1984 live album, Arena, and co-produced the album Notorious.

During the ‘80s, Rodgers also produced albums for Eric Clapton, Grace Jones, Al Jarreau, David Lee Roth, The Stray Cats, and Earth Wind and Fire's vocalist Philip Bailey. He performed on the Steve Winwood hit "Higher Love" and on records for Cyndi Lauper and others. In 1989, he co-produced the B-52's multi-platinum album Cosmic Thing, which reached number four on the Billboard 200 album chart and yielded the hit singles "Love Shack" and "Roam."

He also produced the soundtracks for Thelma and Louise, Cool World, The Beavis and Butt-head Experience, Gremlins, White Nights, The Fly, Rush Hour 2, and Semi-Pro. He later composed an orchestral soundtrack, his first, for the Eddie Murphy film Coming to America.

The Influence

To begin to get an idea of the influence Rodgers and Edwards have had, we need to begin with the Chic track, “Good Times.” While the single was wildly successful, it had a special element, what Rodgers refers to as a “long breakdown,” or a long instrumental section.

In a 2018 interview, Rodgers tells the story of a time when Debbie Harry of Blondie took him to a “hip hop,” where everyone was performing rhymes to “Good Times.” “I couldn’t believe it because the only song that was played was ‘Good Times.’”

It wasn’t soon after that The Sugarhill Gang grifted the rhythm and bass line from “Good Times” and created “Rapper’s Delight,” which is widely recognized as the first rap song to reach the mainstream, hitting number thirty-six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1979. To date, “Good Times” has been sampled more than two hundred times.

Fun Fact: The Sugarhill Gang orginally released “Rapper’s Delight” on their own record label, Sugar Hill Records, catalog number SH-542 in 1979. The twelve inch single had the long version on side A and the short version on side B. It’s reported that 3,000 copies were pressed before Rodgers found out and “persuaded” the group to credit him and Edwards (and pay them their royalties.)

Check out my mash-up below of “Good Times” with “Rapper’s Delight” and Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body.”

In 1997, The Notorious B.I.G. released "Mo Money Mo Problems," which sampled Rodgers and Edwards' song "I'm Coming Out" from Diana Ross's platinum album Diana. "Mo Money, Mo Problems" topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks and was nominated for the 1998 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

The following year, Will Smith busted out “Gettin' Jiggy Wit It,” which sampled the Rodgers and Edwards song recorded by Sister Sledge, “He’s The Greatest Dancer.” Smith’s song spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart beginning on March 14, 1998. It also won the Grammy Award in 1999 for Best Rap Solo Performance.

Rodgers and Edwards reunited in the early ‘90s and recorded a new Chic album, Chic-ism which was released in 1992, with a subsequent tour. Sadly, Edwards died of pneumonia at age forty-three during a concert tour trip to Japan in 1996.

Now, Back to Daft Punk

In February 2012, Rodgers announced that he was collaborating with the French electronic duo Daft Punk for their latest album and would be "teasing out their R&B influences."

“Daft Punk came to my house, and they said that they wanted to play some demos, Rodgers recalled. “I honestly have no recollection of hearing any demos at all. I just remember them telling me the concept. And they were saying that they wanted to go back and make a studio album and I said, ‘What do you mean by that?’ And they said, ‘Well, we wanna make a record as if the internet never existed, as if these modern things, these computers and things like that never existed.’ I said, ‘Wow let's do that.’ And they explained to me that after doing the Tron soundtrack they realized that they had never made a record in their lives with other people. And this would really be their first studio album where they brought in other people, and that experience of having people jam and play was a wonderful thing. And they wanted to experience that.”

The album, Random Access Memories, was released in 2013. Rodgers co-wrote and played guitar on three tracks: "Give Life Back to Music," "Lose Yourself to Dance," and "Get Lucky". The single for “Get Lucky“ was released on April 27 of that year and within twenty-four hours, it was number three on the U.K. Singles Chart. Two weeks later, it hit number one. The song reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, with the album reaching number one on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Since then, Rodgers has worked with Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, and Keith Urban, among others. Rodgers and Edwards were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016. After eleven nominations for Chic, Rodgers alone was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 with an award for Musical Excellence. "It's sort of bittersweet," says Rodgers. "I'm quite flattered that they believed that I was worthy, but my band Chic didn't win. They plucked me out of the band and said, 'You're better than Chic.' That's wacky to me ... I am flattered and I think it's cool, but I feel like somebody put me in the lifeboat and told my family they can't get in."

Rodgers still owns, and plays, his 1959 Fender Stratocaster that he picked up in a Miami pawn shop in 1972, which he has nicknamed “The Hitmaker.” Fender now offers for sale a version of the guitar called the Nile Rodgers Hitmaker Stratocaster. I’d say that is perhaps, the best award ever.