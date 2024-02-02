A year ago, I started this Substack with a commitment to write one post a week for a year. I had no idea if there was an audience, and I kept my expectations low. It was a venture into the unknown.
A year later, this is my fifty-second post in as many weeks. Unfortunately, the content has not found an audience. So, this will be the last post.
To all who have supported this Substack, I thank you.
The End
Hi Jonathan,
I read your last post with sadness and while I echo Andres' comments (happy to do what I can to help you expand your audience). I certainly respect that there is courage in chasing a dream and making the difficult decision to no longer do so. I have enjoyed your work and do hope you may consider continuing on.
Hi Jonathan. For what it’s worth, you have an audience in me.
My Substack turns one this week too, coincidentally. I have a post in the pipeline with some advice, but the bottom line (at least what worked for me) is just keep going on. Make sure you engage with others, comment and share their posts, and you’ll see how, slowly but surely, you’ll build a community.
I know it’s not easy. But don’t give up. There is a space for record collecting on Substack. There is a space for you.
I hope you will reconsider. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you feel I can help in any way.