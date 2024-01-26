By the time the eighties rolled around, Yes was sputtering on fumes, with their late seventies recordings reaching only the most diehard fans. Their last hit to crack the top forty radio in the U.S. was “Roundabout”—in 1971.

Of course, until the eighties, Yes seemed to be a band that made a point of recording songs that couldn’t become hits, almost by design. In fact, in a recent interview, founder and lead singer Jon Anderson noted that he’d rather make ten good albums than one hit single.

During the recording sessions of what would become the album Drama in the fall of 1979, tensions grew and led to the departures of Anderson and longtime keyboardist Rick Wakeman.

In the departure’s aftermath, the band’s manager, Brian Lane, brought in bassist and singer Trevor Horn and keyboardist Geoff Downes of the new wave band The Buggles, who he was also managing, to contribute a song to record. The Buggles were enjoying worldwide success with their 1979 hit single "Video Killed the Radio Star” and had recently secured Lane as their new manager.

Yes guitarist Chris Squire thought that Horn’s voice was similar to Anderson's and invited both musicians to rehearse with the band. Squire convinced remaining members, guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White, to let the pair join the group, feeling they were suitable replacements.

Drama was released in August 1980 with moderate success in the U.K. and the U.S. "Into the Lens" was released as the album's sole single in 1980. After the tour to support the album, Yes disbanded with Downes and Howe going on to form Asia with former King Crimson bassist and vocalist John Wetton, and drummer Carl Palmer from Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

Their debut album, Asia, released in 1982, went to number one in several countries. The lead single from the album, "Heat of the Moment," reached the top forty in over a dozen markets, peaking at number four on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

Squire and White were introduced to guitarist and singer Trevor Rabin, who had initially made his name with the South African supergroup Rabbitt, subsequently releasing three solo albums, working as a record producer, and was even briefly considered to be a member of Asia.

Squire, White, and Rabin teamed up for a new project under the name Cinema with Squire recruiting the original Yes keyboard player Tony Kaye. Working with some demos Rabin had, the new group began rehearsals for a new album.

The new material was more commercial and pop-oriented with less complex structures than previous Yes music. At first, Horn filled the role of lead singer, but after unsuccessful rehearsals, he opted to become their producer. The four named themselves Cinema with the intent of establishing a new identity and distancing themselves from their Yes past.

With much of the backing vocals and instrument tracks completed for what would eventually become 90125, Squire met with Anderson in a pub to catch up. When Anderson heard of the new project, he asked if he could sing on a track.

Rabin recalled Anderson sang on “Hearts,” and it was going to be the only Anderson contribution. But when the group heard it, they realized it sounded so undeniably like Yes, that they knew the band couldn’t be called anything else, which suited their management just fine. From a marketing standpoint, it would be considerably easier to sell Yes than an unknown band.

Rabin initially objected to the idea as he had planned to launch a new group. Instead, he found that he had inadvertently joined a reunited band with a history and expectations. However, with four of the five having been members of Yes, and with Horn, another former member producing, the name change was sound commercial strategy.

The final track on 90125, “Hearts” is nearly eight minutes of progressive rock with the recognizable Yes chorus that would not feel out of place in the band’s earlier works.

But much of the material on the rest of the album marked a significant change in style for Yes with more of a pop-rock sound. While all the songs on 90125 are attributed to multiple writers, it is Rabin’s influence that accounts for the new style.

Rabin’s new ideas combined with Horn’s polished and technology-driven production cured the band’s lack of direction that had plagued them over the previous years. With 90125, Yes had a fresh sound while at the same time, featuring many of the characteristics of the band’s past. Most notably, Rabin's songwriting had a distinctly radio-friendly focus, with catchier, pop-oriented themes, unlike the more esoteric subject of the band’s past projects.

The album’s biggest hit, “Owner of a Lonely Heart,” with its grinding guitar, soaring vocals, and wiz-bang synth effects, was nearly left off the album. Rabin said in a recent interview that it was a song that they never dreamed of doing, that he felt it wouldn’t fit into the Yes thing.

Check out Rabin’s early demo below. The video also includes Horn’s early version.

It was purely by accident that the other band members even heard it.

Kaye says that Rabin had left his tape of demo songs rolling as he left the room and the demo for “Owner” began playing. Rabin had begun writing the song for someone else and it hadn’t been used.

It was a risky move for the band. Rabin lamented that had it gone the wrong way, they could have been whipped and lashed by their diehard fans for doing that.

The song became their first and only number-one hit in January of 1984, remaining in that spot for two weeks.

I remember hearing “Owner” in ’83 and was fascinated with it. I bought 90125 because of it and wore that record out. And I had not previously been a Yes fan.

The song’s success paved the way for the subsequent release, “Leave It,” which reached number twenty-four on the Billboard Hot 100 but was a number three hit on the Rock Tracks chart.

The song was mostly a creation of Rabin and Squire, who originally thought it would be an a cappella track. The two created all the voices, twenty-four in total, created with multitracking, for the main choruses, which went through several iterations due to the original track being wiped. The song also has the distinction of being the only track from 90125 virtually unaltered, in terms of writing, from the version recorded by Squire, Rabin, White, and Kaye before Anderson rejoined.

While “It Can Happen” didn’t break the top forty of the Hot 100 chart, it reached number five on the Rock Chart. “Changes” also hit number three on the Rock Chart. “Hold On” and “Our Song” were also featured on rock radio, but neither broke the top forty.

90125 received a nomination for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, and “Cinema,” the instrumental that opens side two of the record, earned the group a Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.

90125 (ATCO Records, catalog number 90125—yep, that’s how they got the title) was released to a generally positive reception in November 1983 and introduced the band to a new generation of fans. It reached number five on the U.S. Billboard 200 and number sixteen on the U.K. Albums Chart. It remains their best-selling album with over three million copies sold in the U.S. alone.

Yes released a follow-up about four years later. And while Big Generator sold over a million copies and spawned the hit singles, “Love Will Find a Way” and “Rhythm of Love,” it couldn’t come close to the success of 90125. Nor would any subsequent Yes projects.

Over the years, members of the band flowed in and out to the point where there are now two different touring versions of Yes. Rabin ended up in the version of Yes that also features Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman, but his biggest mark may have been his work creating film scores, especially for Jerry Bruckheimer productions.

Rabin has scored more than forty movies including Armageddon, Enemy of the State, National Treasure, and Remember The Titans. The other Trevor from Yes, Mr. Horn, went on to produce albums for Pet Shop Boys, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Seal, and Grace Jones, among others. In 1983, Horn co-formed the band Art of Noise, co-writing several of the band’s hits.

Horn’s latest project, Echoes: Ancient & Modern, which was released in December 2023, is an eighties cover album that features Horn’s versions of “White Wedding,” “Relax,” and of course, “Owner Of A Lonely Heart,” but with vocals by Rick Astley.