Photo by Jamakassi on Unsplash

In the age of digital streaming and instant downloads, collecting vinyl records draws enthusiasts into what was once a bygone era of music consumption. Collecting vinyl records is not merely a hobby; for many, it's a passionate pursuit that bridges generations, connecting music lovers across time and space.

The resurgence of vinyl in the 21st century has elevated collecting to an art form. When I began collecting records in earnest about a half dozen years ago, I had no objectives—I simply wanted to have vinyl copies of my favorite albums. However, I soon realized there were certain factors that I should be considering that could add substantial value to my collection.

Perhaps one of the most important criteria for assessing the value of a record is the pressing. An original edition or first pressing is a vinyl record that was made from the first lacquered master disc, which is created by specially trained sound engineers who ensure that the levels, limiting, equalizing, and sequencing of the tracks are of optimal quality. Because of the intense pressure used in the manufacturing process, the original master disc will eventually degrade, making it unfit for further use, and limiting the number of records that can be pressed from that disc.

First pressings are generally considered to be the definitive edition and best-sounding records. If record sales warrant further production of an album, second, third, and even fourth pressings are possible. The subsequent pressings will use a different master disc and possibly be mastered by a different sound engineer, which also can be a consideration.

Consider that Bob Ludwig is one of the most well-known and arguably one of the best mastering engineers in the business, having mastered recordings for Jimi Hendrix, Phish, Rush, Mötley Crüe, Megadeth, Metallica, Gloria Estefan, Nirvana, the Strokes, Queen, U2, Sting, the Police, Janet Jackson, and the list goes on. His signature in the runout area of a record, R.W. Ludwig, is often one of the elements collectors may use to determine not just a first pressing, but the quality of the pressing.

Another important factor is the time period of the recording. The prime time for vinyl recordings lasted until about the mid to late ‘70s, mainly because until then, vinyl was the primary medium for music recordings. And because there was more competition, significantly more attention was paid to the production. Moreover, manufacturing plants were newer and plentiful.

A hydraulic press at a record pressing plant, manufacturing copies of the album As I Am by Alicia Keys.

Around the mid-1970s, the fuel crisis (vinyl is a petroleum-based product) began to impact the record business and manufacturers began cutting costs by recycling old vinyl records (melting them down) in many cases, the thickness of records was reduced, again, cutting costs. With the advent of cassette tapes in the ‘70s and compact discs in the ‘80s, vinyl production slowed to almost nothing by the mid-’90s.

With the resurgence of vinyl, it seems there are at least a couple of record stores in every town now. One of the best I’ve visited recently is Hub City Vinyl in Hagerstown, Maryland, which is about an hour from Washington, D.C. They have an incredible selection of not only old vinyl, but also new releases.

However, my primary sources for records are eBay and Discogs. If an album has ever been pressed on vinyl, you’ll likely find a copy on one of these platforms. In fact, so many records are offered for sale, eBay allows users to search using vinyl-specific filters like record grading and edition.

First and foremost, I collect records I want to listen to. Nevertheless, I’ve acquired a few albums for strictly collectability reasons. For example, I’m not a huge Led Zeppelin fan, but I ran across a U.K. first pressing of their debut album for $150 and couldn’t pass it up. I know it sounds like a lot of money for a record. But consider that, as of this writing, there are fifteen copies for sale on Discogs starting at $1,800!

Fun Fact: In 2021, a single by Scaramanga Silk, called Choose Your Weapon, sold for a record-breaking $41,095 on Discogs, making it the site's biggest recorded sale (even today). What’s more remarkable is that Silk was a relatively unknown artist at the time of the sale. Neither Silk nor Discogs have been able to explain the record-breaking sale.

Debut albums are generally something I like to collect, and I’d recommend Led Zeppelin’s first effort for your collection. I didn’t think I’d ever own a copy, but I kept it on my most wanted list and got lucky when I found it on eBay earlier this year.

If you go hunting for this white whale, there are some important notes to keep in mind. It was released on Atlantic Records with catalog number 588171. The album cover is a laminated sleeve with turquoise lettering, unlike the orange lettering of subsequent pressings. The record’s center label is plum and red whereas it is green and red with a white middle stripe on other editions.

And this is part of the thrill of collecting vintage records. The research to determine a collectible record of some value, then, eventually find it and add it to your collection.

What should be in your collection?

This is such a subjective question because everyone has different tastes, and I could offer hundreds of recommendations. Nevertheless, there is a lot of common ground in this space across many genres.

Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 release, Rumors, is a fan favorite and a great album. I’d also recommend their previous work, the self-titled 1975 release, which was the first to feature Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

Tons of jazz albums are ideal for record collectors because most were recorded with incredible attention to detail. One of the perennial favorites is Kind of Blue, the 1959 album from jazz great Miles Davis. While the album is widely credited with helping to bring jazz music more into the mainstream, I prefer his 1957 release, Round About Midnight, which was pressed on a thicker vinyl. Of course, there are many others from greats like Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, and Oscar Peterson.

And then there are what many collectors may seem like obvious selections: Works from artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, The Who, and others from the early classic rock era.

While I have many records from The Beatles’ catalog, I recommend Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Revolver, Abbey Road, and Let It Be. First pressings can be had without breaking the bank, unlike the first edition of the 1968 release, the White Album, which can run you several hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.

Fun Fact: The White Album is one of the Beatles’ most famous LPs. The band’s drummer Ringo Starr owned the first printing of this album from 1968 with a print number of 0000001. It was sold at auction for $790,000, making it one of the highest-selling records ever.

Among the Pink Floyd catalog of fifteen studio albums, their 1973 release, The Dark Side of the Moon, is the one to add to your collection. The iconic album cover is perhaps the most recognizable cover ever made, and the album is one of the best-selling of all time. Although U.K. first pressings are difficult to find, the sound quality of the first edition sold in the U.S. is excellent—and considerably less expensive.

The Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd

There’s certainly no shortage of lists and Art & Home (of all places) has perhaps one the best list of 100 vinyl records, while Esquire has an interesting list of forty. But Discogs may have the definitive list, and there’s nothing on it that was recorded later than 1991.

Lastly, when you buy a record that was pressed in 1968 or even 1985, there’s a strong possibility it hasn’t been cleaned. With black vinyl, it’s tough to tell if it’s clean with the naked eye. As such, I highly recommend cleaning every album first before dropping the needle on it. If you have a quality sound system, replacing the stylus on your turntable would likely set you back at least $100, so an investment in a record cleaner is a smart move.

I’ve tried many products, and the one that I’ve found cleans vinyl the best is the Spin-Clean Record Washer. Because the record is completely submerged in the soaking solution, it gets all the dust and dirt trapped in the grooves. Even records I thought were clean were better sounding after rinsing in the washer.

Do you have some tips for collectors? Share them in the comment section below!