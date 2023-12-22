In the fall of 1980, Journey was wrapping up their tour to support Departure, the third album the band had recorded with Steve Perry as lead singer.

The addition of Perry was the first step in their transformation from a 1970s progressive-rock jam band into the rock powerhouse they would become in the ‘80s. Before Perry’s arrival, their first three albums had garnered some airplay on FM rock stations but were lacking commercial hit songs, and consequently, sales were not that great.

So, as is common in the record biz at that time, Columbia Records executives requested the band’s manager, Herbie Herbert, find a proper frontman who could add more focus and give the band a more commercial style.

Although founding member, keyboardist, and lead vocalist Gregg Rolie had sung all of Santana’s hits, Columbia execs recommended Herbert hire Robert Fleischman, a young up-and-coming talent. Fleischman seemed to fit in and appeared in several live concert performances with Journey and co-wrote and recorded numerous studio demo tracks during the band's early writing sessions for the Infinity album.

Fun Fact: Rolie was the keyboardist and lead singer for Santana’s band from 1966 until 1972. He recruited Schon to play in the band in 1971 when Schon was just seventeen years old. The two left in 1973 to form Journey.

But Fleischman and Herbert clashed. And after hearing a demo of Perry, Herbert showed Fleischman the door.

With Perry ensconced as lead singer, Journey recorded Infinity, Evolution, and Departure, all of which would eventually reach platinum certification, and more importantly, each album produced hit singles.

As the Departure tour was nearing its end, the opening band, The Babys, was beginning to unravel. The group, led by singer and bassist John Waite, was best known for their songs "Isn't It Time," "Every Time I Think of You,” and “Back On My Feet Again.” Unfortunately, they didn’t sell a lot of records.

“There's a lot of reasons why we disbanded, and I guess the biggest reason was money, the past, and all the mistakes that were made sort of multiplied,” recalled Keyboardist Jonathan Cain in a 2022 interview.

“You know, bands have budgets, and they have a tab, and they have to sort of keep track of it. And there was just a lot of, you know, poor management decisions that were made and, you know, records that were sort of overproduced. And there was an insurmountable debt. It was a turntable band. Radio played our records, The Babys’ records, and nobody bought them.”

Cain joined The Babys in 1978 and helped record the albums Union Jacks and On The Edge, both released in 1980. While touring with Journey, Cain became friends with Journey guitarist Neal Schon, lead singer Steve Perry, and Herbert.

Perry recalled how Cain was invited to part of Journey. “We were in Europe at the time, and we were touring, and Greg Rolie pretty much had made it known to us that this was going to be his last tour. And Gregg really had admired Jonathan Cain’s playing every night. And so, Gregg told us he wanted to move on and start a family and get off the road for a while, and actually suggested to us that we should check out Jonathan Cain cause he really thought he would be a great replacement. The Babys were just breaking up, so I mean it couldn't have been a better situation.”

Neil and Herbert called Cain to offer him the position, and he says he dropped the phone. “I couldn’t believe it. I had to pick it up (the phone). I said, ‘Say that again now?’ I guess I was shocked.”

When he went to Waite with the news, he said “John just told me that, you know, to go for it, that it was a good thing, and that he was going to make a solo album. He said, ‘Well, I’m gonna go solo and make a new beginning, and you make a new beginning, and maybe we’ll meet somewhere down the road.’”

And they did meet down the road—more on that later.

The difference between Cain and Rolie could not have been starker. Cain favored a modern synthesizer sound, while Rolie preferred the smooth organ sound of the Hammond B-3. But the largest impact Cain had was his songwriting contributions.

Cain co-wrote every song on Journey’s 1981 release Escape (Columbia, catalog number TC 37408), while his piano melodies provided the emotion for much of the album. The combination gelled perfectly with Schon’s guitars and Perry’s voice. Cain also played rhythm guitar on several tracks, adding another dimension to their live sets.

Together, the trio of Cain, Schon, and Perry put together one of the best-selling albums of all time. Escape went to number one in the U.S., selling over ten million copies. It featured four top forty singles; "Don't Stop Believin’,” "Who's Crying Now," "Still They Ride," and "Open Arms,” which became the band’s first ballad, and their highest charting single, reaching number two on the Billboard chart in February 1982.

Cain had begun writing “Open Arms” while he was in The Babys, but Waite turned it down, calling it “sentimental rubbish.” When presented to Perry, he loved it, much to Cain’s surprise. Schon, however, wasn’t impressed. "It was so far removed from anything they had ever attempted to record before.” The other band members weren’t too keen on doing a ballad either, which led to some ordeals during the song’s recording.

When the Escape tour began, the song wasn’t on the setlist. Then, on November 6, 1981, Perry and Cain went to Schon to request it be added. “Really?” Schon replied. “Where are we going to put that thing? So, we stuck it in the set and the place came unglued. I would never hear the end of it.”

Check out the performance from the Live In Houston concert video below.

Fun fact: “Open Arms” has been covered dozens of times by artists like Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Barry Manilow, Andy Gibb, Boyz II Men, Dolly Parton, and Celine Dion.

While Cain’s contributions with Journey continued to crank out the hits on their subsequent albums, Frontiers in 1983 and Raised on Radio in 1986, until they disbanded in 1987, Waite had a successful run at a solo career during the same time. His single “Change” from his first studio album, Ignition, went to number sixteen in the U.S. on the Billboard chart, and he had a number one hit with “Missing You” in the summer of 1984.

And in 1987, Cain’s road once again intersected with Waite’s.

Along with Schon, Cain and Waite formed Bad English and recorded two albums, which produced five hit singles including “Price Of Love,” “Straight To Your Heart,” and the number one hit, “When I See You Smile.”

Of course, Journey later reformed and has been recording and touring ever since, although Schon is the only remaining original member. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold forty-eight million albums in the U.S., making them the twenty-fifth best-selling band. Their worldwide sales have reached over 100 million records globally, making them one of the world's best-selling bands of all time.

Take a deep dive into The Babys and Journey at the links below.