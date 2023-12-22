The Record Collector

How The Demise of This British Rock Band Paved The Way for Journey’s Biggest Album
The band went supernova in the ‘80s.
Jonathan Clark
Spinning Vinyl: A Beginner's Guide into the Art and Joy of Record Collecting
Including some essential records that you may want to consider adding to your collection.
Jonathan Clark
With Moving Pictures, Rush Moved Into The Mainstream—And Created A Timeless Classic
Released in early 1981, Moving Pictures seamlessly continued the trajectory set by their previous album, Permanent Waves.
Jonathan Clark
The Influence, Timeless Grooves, And Enduring Legacy of Chic
Their contribution to the disco revolution was just the start.
Jonathan Clark
November 2023

Five Times Someone Did A Beatles Song Better Than The Beatles
There are hundreds of Beatles covers that span a wide range of genres, including R&B, country, experimental rock, post-punk, funk, and more. But there…
Jonathan Clark
How a MIT Graduate Created One of the Best-Selling Rock Albums Ever
The Boston sound was born in a Watertown, Massachusetts basement.
Jonathan Clark
Revelations in Rock: Exploring the Power of Studio Musicians Through Three Riveting Documentaries
Must-see rock docs.
Jonathan Clark
Before They Were Van Halen, They Were Genesis?
The odd tale of Van Halen’s early days include a recording contract with Gene Simmons of KISS.
Jonathan Clark
October 2023

Unraveling the Enigma of Mr. Mister: The Untold Story of an '80s Pop Sensation
A deep dive into the iconic band and their legacy.
Jonathan Clark
How Simple Minds Turned This Tune Into One of the Songs That Defined the ‘80s
But they needed a lot of persuading to record “Don’t You (Forget About Me).”
Jonathan Clark
An Interview With Drummer Bryan Holmes of The Producers
On the power pop band’s disappearance, touring with Cheap Trick, and the precursor to the keytar.
Jonathan Clark
The List
Some of which you may think are really great.
Jonathan Clark
