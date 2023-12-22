The Record Collector
How The Demise of This British Rock Band Paved The Way for Journey’s Biggest Album
The band went supernova in the ‘80s.
Dec 22
•
Jonathan Clark
6
2
Spinning Vinyl: A Beginner's Guide into the Art and Joy of Record Collecting
Including some essential records that you may want to consider adding to your collection.
Dec 15
•
Jonathan Clark
7
1
With Moving Pictures, Rush Moved Into The Mainstream—And Created A Timeless Classic
Released in early 1981, Moving Pictures seamlessly continued the trajectory set by their previous album, Permanent Waves.
Dec 8
•
Jonathan Clark
7
5
The Influence, Timeless Grooves, And Enduring Legacy of Chic
Their contribution to the disco revolution was just the start.
Dec 1
•
Jonathan Clark
7
4
November 2023
Five Times Someone Did A Beatles Song Better Than The Beatles
There are hundreds of Beatles covers that span a wide range of genres, including R&B, country, experimental rock, post-punk, funk, and more. But there…
Nov 24
•
Jonathan Clark
6
7
How a MIT Graduate Created One of the Best-Selling Rock Albums Ever
The Boston sound was born in a Watertown, Massachusetts basement.
Nov 17
•
Jonathan Clark
6
Revelations in Rock: Exploring the Power of Studio Musicians Through Three Riveting Documentaries
Must-see rock docs.
Nov 10
•
Jonathan Clark
4
Before They Were Van Halen, They Were Genesis?
The odd tale of Van Halen’s early days include a recording contract with Gene Simmons of KISS.
Nov 3
•
Jonathan Clark
6
6
October 2023
Unraveling the Enigma of Mr. Mister: The Untold Story of an '80s Pop Sensation
A deep dive into the iconic band and their legacy.
Oct 27
•
Jonathan Clark
4
3
How Simple Minds Turned This Tune Into One of the Songs That Defined the ‘80s
But they needed a lot of persuading to record “Don’t You (Forget About Me).”
Oct 20
•
Jonathan Clark
6
1
An Interview With Drummer Bryan Holmes of The Producers
On the power pop band’s disappearance, touring with Cheap Trick, and the precursor to the keytar.
Oct 13
•
Jonathan Clark
7
1
The List
Some of which you may think are really great.
Oct 6
•
Jonathan Clark
8
5
